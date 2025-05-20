Father of girl drowned in waterpark calls on PM to ‘overhaul safety regulations’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of an “exceptional” 11-year-old girl who drowned at a waterpark has called on the Prime Minister to “overhaul the safety regulations” covering such sites.

Kyra Hill got into difficulty in a designated swimming area at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6 2022.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor concluded the girl had been unlawfully killed following gross health and safety breaches at the park.

Speaking outside Berkshire Coroner’s Court after the verdict on Tuesday, Kyra’s father said the schoolgirl was “a remarkably strong swimmer, and exceptional, a true champion in the water”.

Leonard Hill told reporters: “Today, I call upon Keir Starmer and the UK Government to take immediate, decisive action to overhaul the safety regulations surrounding aquaparks across the country – unless they do so, more lives may be tragically lost.

“Kyra’s death is a devastating reminder that the current regime of safety measures is shamefully inadequate, leaving families who lose children to bear the brunt of terrible grief.

“Unknowingly, we allow our children to happily visit leisure parks that create the illusion that they are safe.”

Lifeguards who were at the park when the incident occurred were only trained to carry out surface rescues in the water, the inquest had heard.

Mr Hill said the lifeguards were “ill-equipped, unprepared for the reality of a submerged person in distress”.

“Had we or any family been aware of this grave limitation, we would have known to keep our children far away from such peril.

“The devastating loss of Kyra should serve as a clear, urgent warning: This is a colossal, life-threatening problem that demands immediate action.”

The breaches by Liquid Leisure that led to Kyra’s death related to the depth and visibility of the water and the absence of an emergency plan and risk assessment, the coroner found.

There was no emergency plan or protocol in place at Liquid Leisure for someone going missing in the water.

No signs warned of deep water despite it reaching 4.67 metres (more than 15ft) in parts and young children were permitted to swim without buoyancy aids.

No risk assessment was in place that took those factors into account, Mrs Connor said.

Kyra’s father continued: “It is essential that we implement stringent safety protocols, including risk assessments for missing persons in water, detailed rescue procedures and adequate staffing for submerged rescues.”

No divers were on-site and an off-duty firefighter who lived nearby was called in to assist the search for Kyra.

Liquid Leisure owner and director Stuart Marston, who phoned divemaster Chris Knight, later accepted that Mr Knight was the only option.

Mr Knight found Kyra at around 5.09pm. She was last seen alive at 3.20pm.

Mr Hill said: “Companies must employ divers on-site, equipped and ready at all times, or staff trained to underwater rescue standards, with a minimum of two specially-trained personnel present at all times.

“CCTV operatives should be present to monitor the water and locate anyone in distress swiftly, enabling rapid rescue before tragedy occurs.”

He continued: “Summer should be a time of joy and creating happy memories with family and friends – it should never end in tragedy.

“It should never mark the day we mourn our children’s lives lost in places where they should have been safe.

“The terrible reality is that, without urgent reform, more families will face these devastating goodbyes.”

Mr Hill added: “No parent should endure this pain, and no child’s life should be sacrificed so recklessly.