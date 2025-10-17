English wine looks to take the world after warmest summer on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

English winemakers are betting on surging exports to sustain their once-novelty product, as domestic sales growth slows.

This strategic focus is bolstered by Britain's warmest summer on record, which has optimised conditions, and a recent international triumph.

Days before this year's harvest, English sparkling wine surpassed French Champagne to claim one of the industry's most prestigious awards, the International Wine Challenge.

This victory is poised to boost its prospects in crucial markets including Norway, Japan, and China.

The emphasis on foreign sales has become paramount as a subdued UK economy weighs on demand for premium products at home.

This trend has also seen international producers actively acquiring land in the country, drawn by its increasingly attractive conditions for viticulture, aiming to sell both domestically and abroad.

Brad Greatrix, senior winemaker at Nyetimber – the first non-French winner of the IWC sparkling wine award in September – underscored this direction, stating: "Export is where the real growth is in the coming period."

From fairways to vineyards

open image in gallery Days before pickers started to harvest this year's crop, sparkling wine from southern England beat French Champagne to win one of the industry's most prestigious awards, lifting its prospects in markets like Norway, Japan and China ( REUTERS )

English wineries started to emerge in the 1990s as adventurous landowners took advantage of warmer summers. Now, on chalky slopes across southern England, vines are being planted on land once used for crops, apple orchards and golf courses.

Since 2000, English wine production has risen by an average 7 per cent per year, and is set to keep growing after land dedicated to vines jumped by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

However, while British demand has driven growth so far, last year sparkling wine sales - which at 6.2 million bottles accounted for 70 per centof total wine sales - were flat, down from 11 per cent growth the previous year.

In September, Chapel Down, Britain's biggest wine producer, cancelled plans to build a new winery.

Nicola Bates, CEO of industry body WineGB, said steady sales were an achievement when restaurants and bars were struggling, and when Champagne shipments to Britain fell 13 per cent last year.

For many consumers English fizz is a luxury product, with the biggest brands Chapel Down and Nyetimber costing 30 pounds ($40) and 42 pounds respectively per bottle, similar to Champagnes.

With more vines being planted, Bates said, "we need to be growing sales at a faster pace for mid- to long-term health".

Norwegians requesting English wine

open image in gallery Senior Winemaker Brad Greatrix at Nyetimber, the English company that became the first non-French winner of the International Wine Challenge sparkling wine award in September ( REUTERS )

Though some winemakers will not sell this year's prized vintage for several years, exports are a bright spot they hope to build on.

Export volumes grew 35 per cent to account for 9 per cent of total sales of English wine in 2024, and Bates said she was targeting doubling that figure by 2030.

Norway tops the list of buyers by volume. Its imports of English sparkling wine jumped to 111,639 litres last year from 451 litres in 2015, according to its wine monopoly, the single state body allowed to import wine and spirits.

That growth is far ahead of rises from other countries, said Arnt Egil Nordlien, the monopoly's head of product.

Aleksander Iversen, a sommelier at Brasserie Coucou in Oslo, says Norwegians are open-minded and curious about wine. Some customers specifically request English wines while others discover it on recommendation.

"Most are surprised by the quality, they often remark that it rivals top Champagne, but with its own unique character," he said.

More unpredictable weather

open image in gallery This year, English vineyards have experienced "almost perfect growing season conditions", said Alistair Nesbitt, chief executive at Vinescapes, a viticulture consultancy ( REUTERS )

This year, English vineyards have experienced "almost perfect growing season conditions", said Alistair Nesbitt, chief executive at Vinescapes, a viticulture consultancy.

The average temperature in southern England during the spring to autumn grape growing season has increased by 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the last 40 to 50 years, he said, but it's not always straightforward.

Climate change means more unpredictable weather events and that is also affecting England. Persistent wet weather in 2024, for example, hit the grape harvest, cutting production by half compared to the previous year.

While climate change means more variability for wine producers globally, Nesbitt said cooler climates like England have the advantage over areas in southern Europe, which are being hit by more frequent droughts and heatwaves.

Wine producers from the US, France and Australia started buying English land around a decade ago, with French Champagne house Taittinger acquiring a site in 2015 and California's Jackson Family Wines establishing a presence in 2023.

"If you're in a real climate-stressed area of the world, and you want to keep your wine production enterprise going, you look to cooler areas like the UK," he said.