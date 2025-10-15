DWP issues warning to pensioners ahead of winter fuel payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is urging pensioners not to engage with winter fuel payment scams ahead of next month’s payouts.

The warning follows HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data, which recorded a 153 per cent surge in scam referrals during the final week of September.

Fraudsters are sending text messages falsely claiming to be from government officials, with such scams now escalating again as payment dates approach.

But the Government said that winter fuel payments are made automatically, and it will never ask for bank details by text. Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it and instead forward it to 7726, the Government said.

The DWP said it is ramping up its social media campaign in partnership with Action Fraud to raise awareness of these scams, alongside working with charities.

The DWP has warned that winter fuel payments will be made automatically

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “If you get a text message about winter fuel payments, it’s a scam. They will be made automatically so you do not need to apply.

“These despicable attempts by criminals to target people are on the rise. We are raising awareness to make it harder for fraudsters to succeed.

“If you receive a suspicious message about winter fuel payments, don’t engage – forward it to 7726 and delete it immediately.”

Winter fuel payments will automatically be paid into people’s bank accounts, with eligible pensioners receiving a letter in October or November saying how much they will receive. Payments will be made between mid-November and December 2025.

Some pensioners can apply for further support this winter through pension credit – which is worth £4,300 on average a year and is available to those on low incomes. Pensioners with care needs can also apply for attendance allowance.

The Government previously announced plans to restrict eligibility for winter fuel payments, but this was later rowed back on, with payments being restored to the vast majority of pensioners who had previously received them.

People who believe they may have been scammed should tell their bank and the police.