Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Scottish couple who are suing the Labour government over the decision to axe winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners have said they are now fearful of turning their cooker on.

Peter and Florence Fanning, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, have launched a legal bid against the UK and Scottish governments through the Govan Law Centre.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement the benefit would be means tested from this winter onwards due to a £22bn financial “black hole” left by the Conservatives has proved controversial, with around 11 million pensioners set to lose out.

Peter and Florence Fanning are suing the UK and Scottish governments ( BBC )

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Fanning said that having a workplace pension, which means he is not eligible for the payment, meant he was being “punished” by the government.

“When I was working, I was encouraged to join a pension fund to save for my old age, retirement, so that I would have a quality of life. It now seems that the government’s punishing me for having that pension and taking things off,” he said.

“During the winter, Florence and myself would make soup maybe twice up to three times a week and the grandkids would come and visit us. We’re actually frightened to put the cooker on just now.”

When asked by host Ed Balls what the couple would say to Ms Reeves, the 73-year-old replied: “I think there’s got to be a backtrack and totally think out the whole thing.

Protesters gather outside the Scottish Parliament to challenge the winter payment cuts ( Getty )

“Pensioners are people who plan ahead. I don’t know any pensioner that doesn’t plan ahead. You plan ahead for people’s birthdays, for Christmas, for your winter fuel, for all those things. That’s what pensioners do because they know they’re on a limited fund.

“That choice has been taken away from those pensioners because everyone was expected. Yeah, I’ve got £300.

“I don’t need to worry about my winter bill and all of a sudden that £300 has disappeared out of everybody’s now, that to say that some people are deserving and other people are not without actually carrying out an assessment. To me, it’s ludicrous. It’s also an injustice, and that’s why I’m fighting it.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the controversial move was to help fill a £22bn ‘black hole’ in the UK’s finances (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Fanning has suffered a heart attack in recent years and has asthma, while his wife suffers from diabetes.

Their legal bid is being supported by former first minister Alex Salmond, who put them in touch with the centre, while the Alba party has been campagining for the winter fuel benefit to be reinstated.

The Govan Law Centre is seeking to expedite both the case and its application for legal aid for a decision to be made ahead of winter.

The judicial review, which has been raised at the Court of Session, now required a judge’s approval to move to a hearing on the merits.