Winter Fuel Payment scammers posing as DWP target vulnerable pensioners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pensioners have been warned to watch out for scam texts about the Winter Fuel Payment changes after Labour confirmed millions more will be able to receive it this year.

Eligibility for the payment was slashed for 2024, excluding all but the very poorest pensioners from claiming it. The government has now responded to calls to undo this measure, raising the threshold so that anyone with an income of or below £35,000 will receive it this winter.

Just over three-quarters of pensioners – nine million people – will now receive the benefit, the government estimates. The further two million pensioners with taxable incomes above the threshold will remain exempt.

Crucially, pensioners now don’t need to do anything to receive the payment. It will now be paid automatically to all, with those with incomes over the threshold having it clawed back automatically through the tax system.

open image in gallery Two examples shared on social media of the scam texts that are being sent to pensioners ( Getty/iStock )

This means any text purporting to be from the DWP urging pensioners to ‘apply’ for their Winter Fuel Payment a scam, the department has confirmed.

Those receiving these texts should be especially wary if they contain requests for bank details, payment, or claim there is a time limit.

The issue was recently raised by Cheshire West and Chester council, whose trading standards officers are warning pensioners in the area against falling foul of the scam texts after seeing a rise in them.

The local authority has shared an example of a fraudulent text that was sent to a pensioner in the area:

“DWP Service Centre: You have not yet completed your application for an energy subsidy for 2024-2025. The subsidy is £300. It is important that you submit your application by 10 June. Late applications will not be processed. (LINK) (Please reply “yes” and then exit the text message and re-open to activate the link, or copy the link and open it in your browser). Have a great day, DWP.”

One woman on social media shared how she fell foul of a scam earlier this year: “I'm absolutely furious! I have just been the victim of a scam targeting older people. I was sent a text message supposed to be from the D.W.P, telling me about the winter fuel payment. The text continues to say that I can't get this because I have not completed the application form yet.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves confirmed that the Winter Fuel Payment would be reinstated to the majority of pensioners ( PA )

“They said that the deadline is tomorrow and therefore I must complete the form urgently. So they wanted details my full name phone number email address and they wanted to test my card by saying if I pay them £1 then they would reimburse me.

“When I tried to use my debit card it wasn't acceptable so I used my credit card. After that it said that I should send the code that they had sent me to make sure my money was safe. But they hadn't sent me a code. And everytime I pressed help nothing happened.

“They have details to all my money and I am unbelievably stressed so please people be very careful and don't fall for a scam like I did.”

Fortunately, she was able to contact her bank to cancel both of her cards, meaning no money had been lost. The pensioner revealed that the scammers had attempted to add her credit card to a mobile phone, but failed because it was cancelled.

Cheshire West and Chester council cabinet member for community safety, Stuart Bingham said: “This latest scam appears timed to coincide with the chancellor’s announcement this week of the changes to the winter fuel payment, extending the eligibility criteria. Watch out for fake text messages claiming to be from the Government, inviting you to apply for a new winter fuel payment.

“This scam is a repeat of a similar scam in the autumn of 2024. There is no requirement to apply for the payment. Do not give anyone your personal data after receiving a text message. Please also check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives to ensure they are aware of this scam.”