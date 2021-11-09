When does Winter Wonderland open?

London’s festive spectacular Winter Wonderland returns to Hyde Park later this month after its forced cancellation in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part traditional fairground, part European Christmas market, the popular attraction uses 100,000 lights to illuminate the historic park and offers a vast array of rides and food and drink stalls.

This year’s fair includes a huge ice rink, a 148-foot slide, two live circus shows (Zippos and Cirque Berserk), ice sculpting workshops, an observation wheel, the Magical Ice Kingdom and Santa Land for children, complete with a grotto where kids can meet Father Christmas.

Gates open on Friday 19 November and close on Monday 3 January 2022, with Wonderland up and running every day bar Christmas Day from 10am to 10pm over the course of its six-week residency.

Tickets must be pre-booked and can be bought here.

Entry is free at off-peak times but costs between £5 and £7.50 at peak times, although anyone who spends £20 or more on paid-for rides and games when booking their place will also be granted free entry.

Families are advised to visit in the morning to enjoy the rides while adults typically come once the sun has set to take advantage of the site’s many themed bars and the mulled wine, German beer and bratwursts on offer in the Bavarian Village.

The nearest Tube stations for visitors are Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner and Knightsbridge.