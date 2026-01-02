Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 67-year-old man has died after reports of a “number of people in difficulty in water” at a popular Yorkshire seaside town.

The alarm was raised just after 3pm on Friday (2 January) in Withernsea, East Yorkshire.

A major search is still ongoing, led by HM Coastguard, with assistance from the RNLI, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

Humberside Police has confirmed a man has died after being pulled from the sea on Friday evening. A force spokesperson said: “During the initial searches, emergency services recovered an unconscious man from the water. Despite the best efforts, we can confirm a 67-year-old man died a short time later at the scene.

“The circumstances around his death are not thought to be suspicious.

“Searches are still ongoing. Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as the search continues.

“We would ask people to please avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely.”

HM Coastguard has confirmed it was searching for two missing people in the water at about 7pm, more than four hours after the alarm was first raised.

A spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is searching for two missing people in the water off Withernsea today, 2 January.

“First alerted to reports of people in difficulty in the water at around 3.10pm, assets sent to the scene include an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, Coastguard rescue teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull, the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been sent, as well as an air ambulance. Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue are also in attendance. Searches remain ongoing.”

Humberside Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene at 3.40pm on Friday.

A spokesperson said: “There are emergency vehicles around the central promenade area of Withernsea. We ask if people can avoid this area if at all possible and to take care because emergency vehicles will be moving in the area.”

In a post on Facebook, Hornsea Inshore Rescue warned that conditions were not safe and said its casualty care crew were on the way to Withernsea to assist.

“Called out, unable to launch [a] lifeboat due to horrendous conditions and three metre waves breaking on our slipway which would knock the tractor and trailer sideways off the ramp. Our 4x4 vehicle [is] en route to Withernsea with a casualty care crew,” it said in the post.

Darren Stevens, who lives in the area, told the BBC he had witnessed lots of emergency vehicles and crews near the beach.

He also said it had snowed earlier and that the conditions were “bitter” and “freezing”.

“It’s not a good place to be in the sea,” he added.