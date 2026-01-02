Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major search is under way following reports of a “number of people in difficulty in water” at a popular Yorkshire seaside town.

The alarm was raised just after 3.30pm on Friday (2 January) in the seaside town of Withernsea in East Yorkshire.

Multiple agencies are helping in the search and rescue operation, being led by HM Coastguard, including the RNLI, Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

It is unclear if any casualties have been found, but emergency services have urged the public to avoid the area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene at 3.40pm on Friday.

The spokesman said: “There are emergency vehicles around the central promenade area of Withernsea. We ask if people can avoid this area if at all possible and to take care because emergency vehicles will be moving in the area.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is responding to reports made at about 3.10pm on 2 January of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Withernsea. An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft have been sent as well as Coastguard Rescue Teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Hull.

“The RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Withernsea and all-weather lifeboat from Bridlington are assisting, as well as Hornsea Inshore Rescue. Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been sent as well as an air ambulance. Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue are also in attendance."

In a post on Facebook Hornsea Inshore Rescue warned that conditions were not safe and said its casualty care crew were on the way to Withernsea to assist.

“Called out, unable to launch [a] lifeboat due to horrendous conditions and three metre waves breaking on our slipway which would knock the tractor and trailer sideways off the ramp. Our 4x4 vehicle [is] en route to Withernsea with a casualty care crew,” it said in the post.

Darren Stevens, who lives in the area, told the BBC he had witnessed lots of emergency vehicles and crews near the beach.

He also said it had snowed earlier and that the conditions were “bitter” and “freezing”.

"It's not a good place to be in the sea," he added.

This is a breaking story more to follow...