Police hunt for three missing children aged 9,13 and 14 in Cumbria

Police are searching for three children aged nine, 13 and 14 who have gone missing in Cumbria.

Logan Gray, Kye Hollingworth and Harley Anderton have all disappeared from the village of Witherslack and are believed to be together.

Cumbria Police said there were concerned for the boys’ welfare as they launched a hunt for the children, who were reported missing on Tuesday.

Logan, who is the youngest of the three, was described as 4ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. Police said the nine-year-old may have been wearing a grey jumper, white polo shirt, black trousers and black trainers when he went missing.

Thirteen-year-old Kye is 6ft tall, of large build and having short black curly hair, according to Cumbria Police. Officers said he may have been wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

The oldest of the group, Harley, was described as 5ft 6 inches tall and of slim build. The 14-year-old, who short brown hair, may have been wearing a green jumper, black trousers and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Cumbria Police launched an appeal to find the missing children late on Tuesday evening, saying they had been reported as missing from Witherslack - in the southern part of the Lake District - earlier that day.

Officers have asked anyone who has information on their whereabouts to get in contact with police.

They can report information using the website www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it . Alternateively, they can call police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of 15 March.