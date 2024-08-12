Boy dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A boy has died after being pulled from a canal by police in Wolverhampton.

Paramedics were called at 6pm on Sunday to a stretch of the Old Main Line canal passing through Ettingshall, in the southeast of the city.

The first of two ambulances arrived in three minutes to find that a boy had been pulled out of the water near Hendon Avenue by police officers and was in a critical condition, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The boy received advanced life support but could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene, the service said.

Police had urged people to avoid the area on Sunday evening as they responded to “reports of a person in the water”.

A total of two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were all called to the canal on Sunday evening.

In their statement, the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support,” a statement issued by the service said.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

More follows on this breaking news story...