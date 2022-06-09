Firefighters tackled a “severe fire” above a restaurant in Wolverhampton city centre.

Fourteen crew members wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze on the second floor of a three-storey building, which has offices and accommodation over the restaurant.

The flames were extinguished with a hose-reel jet.

Firefighters said they believed an electrical fault had caused the blaze.

The fire erupted in the building in Broad Street in the city at 3.48am on Thursday, and was out at 6.04am, West Midlands Fire Service said.