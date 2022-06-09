Wolverhampton fire: ‘Severe’ blaze breaks out in city centre
Firefighters tackled a “severe fire” above a restaurant in Wolverhampton city centre.
Fourteen crew members wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze on the second floor of a three-storey building, which has offices and accommodation over the restaurant.
The flames were extinguished with a hose-reel jet.
Firefighters said they believed an electrical fault had caused the blaze.
The fire erupted in the building in Broad Street in the city at 3.48am on Thursday, and was out at 6.04am, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies