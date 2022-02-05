Woman in her 30s dies after being hit by bus in east London

A woman in her 30s has died after being hit by a bus in east London.

The pedestrian was struck by the 135 double-decker bus in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch, shortly before 9am on Friday.

Emergency services attended but she was declared dead at the scene.

Transport for London’s director of bus operations Louise Cheeseman said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman died after a collision with a bus in Shoreditch and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“We have support available to anyone affected by this incident and a full investigation is underway.”

The Metropolitan Police said there had been no arrests and called for witnesses to come forward.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a London’s Air Ambulance car.

“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”