Woman in her 30s dies after being hit by bus in east London
Emergency services said she died at the scene
A woman in her 30s has died after being hit by a bus in east London.
The pedestrian was struck by the 135 double-decker bus in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch, shortly before 9am on Friday.
Emergency services attended but she was declared dead at the scene.
Transport for London’s director of bus operations Louise Cheeseman said: “We are extremely saddened that a woman died after a collision with a bus in Shoreditch and our thoughts are with her family and friends.
“We have support available to anyone affected by this incident and a full investigation is underway.”
The Metropolitan Police said there had been no arrests and called for witnesses to come forward.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched a London’s Air Ambulance car.
“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies