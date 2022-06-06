Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

Chiara Giordano
Monday 06 June 2022 15:55
(Independent)

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.

Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.

She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.

The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022.

To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

