Elderly woman plunges 70ft to her death at Dorset quarry

An elderly rambler has plunged 70ft to her death in front of her husband while out walking on a narrow path above a quarry.

The woman in her 80s was walking with her partner along the South West Coast Path when she slipped over the sheer drop at Winspit Quarry, Dorset.

Police, ambulance service, a fire crews, three coastguard teams and the coastguard helicopter descended on the scene after the alarm was raised at at around 2pm on Saturday.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “Dorset Police received a report at 2.03pm on Saturday 22 June 2024 from the ambulance service relating to of a woman in need of medical attention in the area of Winspit Road at Worth Matravers.

“Officers attended and very sadly the woman, aged in her 80s and from Poole, was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The woman’s family has been notified and the coroner has been informed. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.”

A coastguard spokesperson added: “She was walking with her husband along the South West Coast Path when she slipped and fell 60ft to 70ft at Winspit Quarry on to hard ground.

“I believe they were regular walkers and the path is a couple of metres from the edge. The ground is good and solid there so it appears to be a tragic accident.”

Worth Matravers, which is four miles west of Swanage, is located a short distance from the quarry. The beauty spots of Chapman’s Pool and St Aldhelm’s Head are also nearby.

A spokesperson for Swanage Fire Station said: “One crew was sent to Worth Matravers for a multi-agency incident involving a person falling from height.

“Unfortunately, the person passed away on scene and thoughts are with their family at this time.”

Winspit Quarry was used as a quarry for Purbeck stone from the 18th century until 1940. During the Second World War it was used as a military defence site and then opened to the public after the war. The site is now owned by the National Trust.