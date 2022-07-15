Missing woman falls to her death from window in London Park Plaza hotel

A woman fell to her death from the window of a hotel in central London on Wednesday night after being reported missing around an hour earlier.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Addington Street in Waterloo at 11.31pm over concerns for the woman’s welfare.

The woman, in her 40s, fell from a window of the Park Plaza County Hall hotel and died at the scene.

Police said officers and paramedics were on the scene when she fell.

The woman had been reported missing from the Barnet area, some eight miles north of Waterloo, at 10.30pm.

Traffic camera footage from Transport for London showed a cordon was in place by a bus stop outside the Park Plaza County Hall at 11.54pm.

Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin were being supported by officers.

The Met’s Direcorate of Professional Standards – which investigates complaints against the conduct of officers – was informed, police said.

Police on Addington Street late on Wednesday (TfL JamCam)

A spokesperson for Radisson Hotel Group, which the Park Plaza County Hall is part of, told The Independent: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm that a guest has died at Park Plaza County Hall London on 13th July 2022. We offer our sincere condolences to her family at this difficult time.

“The safety and security of our guests is our primary concern and our team members undergo regular training in preparation for such an eventuality.”

The hotel group said it was fully co-operating with police.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 23.31hrs on Wednesday 13 July to concerns for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Addington Street, SE1.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the woman, aged in her 40s, was seen to fall from a window. She died at the scene.

They added: “The woman had previously been reported missing from the Barnet area at approximately 22.30hrs. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.”