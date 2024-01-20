Woman, 27, dies after falling from moving van in Wakefield

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old woman has died after falling from a moving van in Wakefield, police have said.

Homicide detectives are investigating after Leah Senior, from Huddersfield, died from injuries sustained from falling from a white Transit van.

The fatal incident occured on Wednesday evening in the southern outskirts of the West Yorkshire city.

A 25-year-old man from Kirklees was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm and either witnessed or has footage of the incident, or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.

More follows...