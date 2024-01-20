Jump to content

Woman, 27, dies after falling from moving van in Wakefield

Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Andy Gregory
Saturday 20 January 2024 11:11
<p>Leah Senior died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident</p>

Leah Senior died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident

(West Yorkshire Police)

A 27-year-old woman has died after falling from a moving van in Wakefield, police have said.

Homicide detectives are investigating after Leah Senior, from Huddersfield, died from injuries sustained from falling from a white Transit van.

The fatal incident occured on Wednesday evening in the southern outskirts of the West Yorkshire city.

A 25-year-old man from Kirklees was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20 and 8.40pm and either witnessed or has footage of the incident, or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.

More follows...

