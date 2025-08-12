Woman killed by falling tree branch ‘while walking with child’ in country park
The woman was struck by a falling tree branch in Blackburn's Witton Country Park, Lancashire, on Monday
A young woman has died after being hit by a falling branch in a park.
The woman, in her 30s, was struck by the branch near the Buncer Lane entrance of Blackburn's Witton Country Park, Lancashire, just after 8.30pm on Monday.
Paramedics rushed to the park shortly after she was hit but she died shortly afterwards, according to Lancashire Police.
According to local reports, the woman was walking with a child at the time.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson: “We were called to Witton Park, Preston Old Road, Blackburn following reports a woman had been struck by a falling tree branch.
“Emergency services attended and found the woman unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course."
A council statement said: “Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has tragically died following an incident in Witton Park yesterday, when a large tree branch fell.”
Witton Country Park is 480 acres of mixed woodland, parkland and farmland, and is to the west of Blackburn.
The estate was once owned by the Feilden family, who built and lived in Witton House (1800 - 1946) and created the park at the same time.
From approximately 1900 the house was empty for long periods and during both world wars the house and estate were used by the army.
Witton House was demolished in 1952, after being sold to Blackburn Corporation in 1946. The Witton Estate, comprising some 485 acres, was included in this sale.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
