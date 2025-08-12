Woman killed by falling tree branch ‘while walking with child’ in country park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young woman has died after being hit by a falling branch in a park.

The woman, in her 30s, was struck by the branch near the Buncer Lane entrance of Blackburn's Witton Country Park, Lancashire, just after 8.30pm on Monday.

Paramedics rushed to the park shortly after she was hit but she died shortly afterwards, according to Lancashire Police.

According to local reports, the woman was walking with a child at the time.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson: “We were called to Witton Park, Preston Old Road, Blackburn following reports a woman had been struck by a falling tree branch.

“Emergency services attended and found the woman unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course."

A council statement said: “Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has tragically died following an incident in Witton Park yesterday, when a large tree branch fell.”

open image in gallery According to local reports, the woman was walking with a child at the time ( Social Media )

Witton Country Park is 480 acres of mixed woodland, parkland and farmland, and is to the west of Blackburn.

The estate was once owned by the Feilden family, who built and lived in Witton House (1800 - 1946) and created the park at the same time.

From approximately 1900 the house was empty for long periods and during both world wars the house and estate were used by the army.

Witton House was demolished in 1952, after being sold to Blackburn Corporation in 1946. The Witton Estate, comprising some 485 acres, was included in this sale.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...