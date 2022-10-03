Woman, 60, dies after being mauled by dogs at Liverpool house
Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene
A woman, 60, has died after she was attacked by dogs at a house in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police officers were called to the property in St Brigids Crescent, in Kirkdale, at about 4.25pm by paramedics.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her family has been notified of her death.
There is a “huge police presence” in the residential area, the Liverpool Echo reported.
Police have closed a park on nearby Silvester Street while forensics officers investigate, the report adds.
Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “We understand the shock that this incident will cause in the local community and beyond.
“Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries so if you have any information please let us know.”
A local told the Liverpool Echo: “It’s just so awful, you can’t imagine how much the family are hurting right now. They’ll be devastated.”
Police are appealing for those with relevant information to contact them @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using the reference number 690.
