Pedestrian dies after being hit by police car on emergency call

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the incident

Rory Sullivan@RorySullivan92
Thursday 10 June 2021 12:44
<p>Paramedics were unable to save the victim, who died at the scene. </p>

(PA)

A 25-year-old woman has died in south London after being hit by a police car responding to a 999 call.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian on Stockwell Road in Lambeth shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The victim was treated by the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, but later died.

The deceased’s family have been informed, the Met Police said in a statement.

The Directorate of Professional Standards are now looking into the incident and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation.

Roads near the scene of the accident remain closed, including Brixton Road, Stockwell Road and Landor Road.

