Woman dies outside primary school as psychologists called to support pupils

A woman has died at a primary school, with psychologists called in to support pupils and staff after the tragedy.

Emergency crews rushed to the May Bank Infants School in Staffordshire last Friday afternoon to find a woman in critical condition.

They administered advanced life support but battled in vain to keep her alive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An air ambulance had landed on Wolstanton Marsh as part of the emergency services response after the alarm was raised.

Staffordshire County Council is supporting the school with “education psychologists”.

Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said: “We were sorry to hear about the death of a visitor to the school and our sympathies are with their family.

“This was clearly upsetting for the staff involved and our education psychologists are assisting the school.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to a medical emergency at an address on Basford Park Road.

“An ambulance arrived on the scene in two minutes and was followed shortly afterwards by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands air ambulance from Cosford.

“On arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”