The family of Wendy Taylor, who died after being swept into a river during Storm Babet, have paid tribute to the 57-year-old as their “ray of sunshine”.

Seven people are feared to have lost their lives in weather-related incidents since the storm made landfall on Wednesday, bringing huge amounts rain which has caused severe flooding still intensifying in parts of the UK.

Among them is Ms Taylor, who was swept into the Water of Lee in Glen Esk on Thursday.

Wendy Taylor, 57, died after being swept into the Water of Lee (Police Scotland/PA Wire)

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days. And in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.

“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”

The Met Office had issued two rare “red alerts” for rain in eastern Scotland, where people were airlifted from their homes and rescued in boats and canoes. John Gillan, 56, was the first person reported to have died, after his van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Angus (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

West Mercia Police later said a man in his 60s had died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwaters in Shropshire, while two women were killed in a crash on the M4 involving a lorry and four cars, according to the MailOnline, with a teenage driver was killed in another crash hours later.

More follows...