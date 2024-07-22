Woman in her 30s dies after attack by pet dog in Coventry

Support truly

A woman has died after she was attacked by a pet dog in Coventry.

Police were called to Wexford Road at about 12:15pm on Monday after receiving 999 calls.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but died shortly afterwards, they added.

The dog has been seized, with West Midlands Police stating they do not believe it to be a banned breed.

Chief Inspector David Amos, from the local neighbourhood policing area, said: “We understand that this is a distressing and tragic incident and we would like to thank the local community for their support and to our emergency services colleagues who dealt with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly died and will be informing the coroner of her death.

Elle Doherty died from a dog attack last month in Coventry ( West Midlands Police )

“Although the breed of the dog is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we do not believe it to be of a banned breed. However, a full assessment will be required before we can confirm this.”

It comes just weeks after a seven-month-old baby mauled to death by her family’s pet dog in Coventry, after being bitten on the head.

Elle Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene while the dog, a Belgian Malinois, was detained and destroyed.

Six months ago, The Independent revealed how the number of fatal dog attacks had surged to a record higher in the past two years with 16 deaths recorded in 2023, compared to six in 2022.