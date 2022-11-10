Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
‘You’re hurting the dog,’ someone shouts
A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage.
The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
But the woman can be seen continuing to drive along the road, pulling the animal behind her as she goes.
The dog has since been seized by police and is in the care of the RSPCA.
Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk
The video sparked outrage after it was shared on social media.
“You’re hurting the dog,” someone can be heard shouting from behind the camera as the animal is dragged along the tarmac.
People shout that they are worried the dog could die and say the woman is “hitting the kerb”.
The woman can be seen turning to face the people shouting and appears to reply but carries on nonetheless.
In a tweet posted on the Erdington Policing Constituency account, police said neighbourhood officers in Stockland Green managed to locate the dog.
An RSPCA spokesperson said: “A dog who was seen in a video posted online has been seized by police and is now in RSPCA care and being checked over by a vet.
“Our inquiries are ongoing so we won’t be releasing any further information at this time, but we’d like to thank West Midlands Police for assisting with this investigation and helping to find the dog so quickly.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.