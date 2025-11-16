Woman, 20, dies while kayaking on River Tees at Barnard Castle
The woman’s body was recovered after a huge rescue operation on Saturday afternoon
Police have recovered the body of a 20-year-old kayaker who “got into difficulty” on the River Tees on Saturday.
Durham Police were called to reports of concern for the woman, who had been on the water in Barnard Castle, just before 2pm.
A huge search and rescue operation was launched, with emergency services, the Coastguard and search and mountain rescue team.
Officers said the woman’s body was recovered just after 4pm on Saturday.
The woman is understood to have been kayaking on the River Tees at Barnard Castle in County Durham, northeast England.
In a statement, Durham Police said: “We’re sorry to report that a body has been recovered from the River Tees in Barnard Castle this afternoon.
“We were called to reports of concern for a kayaker who had got into difficulty in the river just before 2pm.
“Multiple emergency services including the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, North East Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance Service, The Coastguard and the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the search but sadly the body of a 20-year-old woman was recovered just after 4pm.
“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments