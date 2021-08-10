One woman has died and two other people have been injured after two buses crashed at Victoria Station in London.

The victim was a female pedestrian in her 30s and her next of kin have yet to be informed, police said.

Images of the scene appear to show the front window of a single-decker bus crushed into the back of another during the morning rush hour.

Danielle Cain, a Big Issue seller, was nearby when the crash happened. She said: “It was around 8am or 8:30am and I heard a woman scream, and a load of people gathered round.

“It was awful, I knew instantly something bad had happened. I was told later a woman had got trapped under a bus.”

The Metropolitan Police were called to the crash at 8.25am on Tuesday and emergency crews worked behind screens to try to save the victim.

One of the others injured was a bus driver.

Police officers were later seen examining the buses and photographing the scene.

Lee Kirby, operations manager for left luggage at Victoria Station, arrived at work shortly after the incident.

He told the PA news agency: “When I got here this morning the fire brigade were jacking up the bus, so someone may have gone under it. That’s all we saw, because it’s all been cordoned off.

“We’ve seen police taking statements from people this morning, but like I say it’s all been cordoned off while they’re doing their investigations.”

The Met Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.

“Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid. One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. He next of kin have yet to be informed.

“Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injures.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We sent three ambulance crews, two medics in cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and our hazardous area response team.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three people at the scene, and took two of them to hospital. Sadly, a fourth person died at the scene.”

Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford said he was “extremely saddened that a woman had tragically died.”

He added: “Our thoughts are with her family and friends. We are thinking of everyone affected by this incident and will support everyone however we can.

“We are working urgently with the operator of the two buses, Go Ahead London, and the police to investigate what happened.”