Woman trampled to death by cows whilst walking her dogs

A dogwalker was trampled to death by a herd of cows when walking her dog through a field.

The woman was walking her dog on a public path near the village of Guilsfield, Welshpool on Friday 1 September, as reported in The Mail Online.

She was trampled on by a

According to reports in The Mail the women’s family were informed and the Health and Safety Executive were notifed.

Speaking to The Mail, a HSE spokeperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”