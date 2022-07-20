Woolwich fire: 100 firefighters tackle blazes at 18-storey flat and grass below

Some 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have rushed to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in London’s docklands.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said its crews were tacking the fire on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, which appears to be at the top of a block with at around 18 storeys.

A flat on the 17th floor of the building is alight, the fire service said, while firefighters are also tackling a second fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block.

According to a statement from the LFB, it has taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent “a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been established by the fire service.

It comes as some 41 properties including homes and warehouses have been destroyed in the capital as Tuesday’s heatwave saw the busiest day for London’s Fire Brigade (LFB) since the Second World War, according to Sadiq Khan.

Operating in 40C heat on Tuesday, firefighters took an estimated 2,600 emergency calls and responded to over 1,000 fire calls, the London mayor told Sky News.

Of the 16 firefighters who suffered “heat-related injuries”, two were hospitalised, LFB assistant commissioner Jonathan Smith said. Both have since been released.

The LFB yesterday declared a major incident as firefighters battled several significant fires across the capital.

