Five people taken to hospital after fire at block of flats in Woolwich
Around 100 residents were evacuated from the tower in south-east London overnight
Five people were rushed to hospital after a huge fire in a block of flats left plumes of smoke billowing across south-east London.
Around 100 residents were evacuated from the tower after the blaze broke out in a 10th-floor flat in Rymill Street, North Woolwich, at 10.30pm on Thursday.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Rymill Street in North Woolwich last night.
“Most of a three-roomed flat on the 10th floor was damaged by fire. Firefighters led four people to safety, whilst others remained in their unaffected flats. Five people were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Around 100 residents were taken to a local rest centre.
“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took almost 30 calls to the blaze.
“The Brigade was called at 2232 and the fire was under control by 2350. Fire crews from Plaistow, Barking, East Ham, Poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
This is a breaking news story... More to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments