Two women and a child have died after a crash involving two cars near Worcester, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

The service was called just after 3pm on Thursday to the A44 in Spetchley.

Two air ambulances based at Cosford and Strensham attended, with the first crew arriving within seven minutes, crews said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews discovered five patients.

“Two women and a male child from the first car were in critical conditions.

“The child received advanced life support before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital but sadly, shortly after arrival, it became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Medics administered advanced life support to both female patients but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, they could not be saved and were confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two men from a second car were taken to hospital in Birmingham. One has suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other had potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff were grateful for the assistance of police and fire colleagues at the scene as all three emergency services worked well together in what were extremely difficult circumstances,” the spokeswoman added.