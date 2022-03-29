Boy, 2, fighting for life after he was attacked by dogs in Worcestershire as police launch probe
Toddler remains in critical condition in hospital amid police probe
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being injured by two dogs at a property in Worcestershire.
The toddler was involved in an incident at an address in the hamlet of Egdon on Monday, police said.
The youngster’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.
He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition, police added.
The dogs involved have been “secured” and removed from the property and are not thought to be banned breeds.
Chief Inspector Fergus Green, of West Mercia Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.
“I’d like to offer reassurance that the dogs involved have now been secured and removed from the property in Egdon, and therefore pose no risk to the public.
“A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time.
“Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.
“We do not believe the dogs to be breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 .
“We will provide further updates on the case as soon as we are able to.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies