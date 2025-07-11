Four teenagers arrested after drone seen hovering above high-security prison
Police said the youths, aged 15, 16, 18 and 19, were arrested and suspected drugs seized after a car was stopped in Warwickshire in the early hours.
Four teenagers have been arrested after reports of a drone circling over a maximum-security jail led to the seizure of contraband including drug paraphernalia.
A drone, mobile phones and suspected drugs were also found after a car containing the suspects, aged 15, 16, 18 and 19, was stopped on the A46 in Alcester, Warwickshire.
West Mercia Police said a seized “contraband package” was believed to be intended to be flown into HMP Long Lartin in south Worcestershire in the early hours of Friday.
The force said in a statement: “A report was received shortly before 2am today that a drone was circling the airspace above the prison in South Littleton.
“Inquiries were made and patrol officers were on the tail of a suspect vehicle by 2.25am.
“The car was stopped on the A46 in Alcester with four people inside.
“A quick response and good co-ordinated work meant the contraband package had not made it into the prison and it was seized.”
Those arrested were held on suspicion of conspiracy to convey prohibited items into a prison and remain in police custody.
Detective Chief Inspector James Bamber said: “An immediate response from us and good policing work by everyone involved meant we were able to intercept a suspect vehicle before it reached its suspected final destination.”
Anyone who spots a drone near the prison or who has information about other suspicious activity near HMP Long Lartin is urged to report the matter via 999 immediately.