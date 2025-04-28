Shouting at children can alter their brains, MPs to be told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parent’s shouting at their children can reshape their brains and increase the likelihood of poor mental-health, MPs will hear on Monday.

Experts in child development will tell Westminster that children may struggle to maintain friendships, enjoy pleasure if they experience verbal abuse from adults such as parents, teachers and activity leaders.

The meeting, organised by charity Words Matter, will highlight childhood verbal abuse as “the most prevalent form of child maltreatment”.

“We must bring verbal abuse out of the shadows and give it the same attention as other forms of maltreatment,” Professor Peter Fonagy, Head of the Division of Psychology & Language Sciences at UCL, said.

“It is one of the most preventable causes of mental health problems. Harsh words can actively weaken the brain’s foundation during development.

“Children need kind, supportive communication from adults – it’s vital for building their identity and emotional resilience.”

open image in gallery Experts in child development will tell MPs in Westminster that children may struggle to maintain friendships, enjoy pleasure if they experience verbal abuse from adults such as parents, teachers and activity leaders. ( Getty Images )

Studies have showed that in the UK, two in five children experience verbal abuse, with over half exposed to it weekly.

Long term effects of abuse – including blaming, insulting, scolding, criticising, or threatening children – can have long-term effects include anxiety, depression, eating disorders, sleep difficulties, substance misuse, self-harm, and suicide, experts have warned.

Professor Eamon McCrory, CEO of Anna Freud and Professor of Developmental Neuroscience and Psychopathology, UCL said: “Verbal abuse profoundly affects children and young people, significantly increasing risk of mental health and social problems throughout life.

“Our imaging studies clearly show how emotional harm, including verbal abuse, reshapes brain development, altering how young people think of themselves and respond to life’s challenges. It’s crucial to help parents and carers understand the lasting impact their words can have, including their potential to nurture and inspire the next generation.”

Leading experts will gather at the House of Commons on Monday to call for urgent national action to tackle childhood verbal abuse.

Charity Words Matter is calling for verbal abuse prevention to become a core focus for the government as it moves forward on its mental health and wellbeing strategy for children.

Jessica Bondy, Founder of Words Matter, said: “Neuroscience shows clearly that verbal abuse profoundly harms children’s developing brains.

“If the Government truly wants the healthiest generation in history, tackling verbal abuse must become a core part of the national mental health strategy—urgently recognised, systematically monitored, and proactively prevented.”