Many young workers are starting to return to the office as they are feeling lonely while working from home, new research has revealed.

A sudden swell of fully remote or hybrid jobs remained after the Covid pandemic, as many workers found they valued the freedom the arrangement offered.

However, four in ten 16- to 24-year-olds (38 per cent) say they feel lonely or isolated because of their work circumstances, research from Bupa has revealed.

This is a marked increase compared to all workers, with just under a quarter (24 per cent) saying they have similar feelings of loneliness.

open image in gallery Four in ten 16- to 24-year-olds (38 per cent) say they feel lonely or isolated because of their work circumstances ( Getty Images )

Many in this age range likely began their careers during the Covid pandemic, and so are much more likely to have never experienced a fully on-site role.

The report, based on a survey of 8,000 adults, also found that loneliness is particularly high amongst young adults who pursued careers as social media influencers, with 58 per cent saying they want to find a workplace that offers a more social environment.

Tom Brown, a 24-year-old PR assistant from Sandbanks, shared how working fully remote during the first part of his career led to feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

He said: “While there were upsides to working remotely, the downside was the limitations on social interaction, and I’ve now learned I’m not prepared to compromise on this.”

The young professional decided to make a switch to a role where he felt the social environment was better, saying: “When looking for a new job I specifically applied for roles with a physical office where I have supportive colleagues, can socialise at lunchtimes and meet friends in town in the evenings. My wellbeing is already improving as a result.”

One of the key issues identified in Bupa’s report is a lack of support in work places, with over a fifth of young workers (21 per cent) saying their workplace provides no support for mental health. Around 41 per cent also say they are considering moving to a role with private healthcare as an employee benefit.

open image in gallery Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation, said: ‘Young people’s experience of work has shifted significantly in recent years’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation, said: “Young people’s experience of work has shifted significantly in recent years. Already more likely to find themselves in insecure employment when they enter the labour market, the rapid introduction of new technologies and a rise in hybrid and remote working practices can risk many young people feeling disconnected from their colleagues and employer.

“While flexibility at work can be beneficial for all age groups, it’s critical that employers proactively provide young people with secure employment opportunities that feature clear routes to progression, the opportunity to learn from and build relationships with colleagues on a regular basis, and supportive and engaged line management that can make a big difference when young people face challenges in the workplace.”

Dr Naveen Puri, Medical Director, Bupa UK said: “Loneliness can have a devastating impact on our mental and physical health, with knock on effects on depression, anxiety, stress and type 2 diabetes. We’ve seen loneliness become an increasing problem in our personal lives, but it’s worrying that we’re also seeing it in a workplace environment.”

“Among our customers we have seen a 100% increase in mental health-related claims from 2019 to 2024 for 18-35 year olds, so it’s reassuring that workplaces are taking action to get their people the support they need. I would advise anyone who is affected by loneliness in the workplace to speak to a trusted colleague, manager or HR professional and find out what support is available.