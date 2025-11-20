Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The main causes of workplace conflict have been revealed in a new study.

Capability and performance issues were the most common, followed by personal disagreements and relationship problems.

The conciliation service conducted the survey to mark its 50th anniversary.

To coincide with the anniversary, Acas has published a report showing that almost half of working-age adults in Britain experienced conflict at work in the past 12 months.

Niall Mackenzie, Acas Chief Executive, said: “For 50 years, Acas has been at the heart of workplace relations, helping employers and employees navigate change and find common ground even in the most challenging circumstances.

“Our report into conflict prevalence shows that there is still a need for Acas’s experts to bring their experience and cool heads to workplace disputes.”

Acas said that stress, anxiety and depression were the most common impacts of conflict, followed by a drop in motivation or commitment.

Mr Mackenzie added: “Disputes at work might be inevitable, but the knock-on effects can be very costly if they are not managed and resolved properly.

“It is encouraging to see that informal methods to prevent and resolve disputes are already being used by bosses.

“Part of Acas’s role, as we mark 50 years of providing workplace advice, is to make sure managers and leaders have the skills to build more harmonious workplaces.”

Employment rights minister Kate Dearden said: “For half a century, Acas has given workers a voice and supported employers to build stronger, more productive workplaces.

“Its work resolving conflict and improving employment relations has delivered real benefits for organisations and significant savings for the economy.

“Early dispute resolution is vital to a modern, growing economy, and Acas will remain central to our plans to modernise industrial relations in a way that works for both workers and businesses.”