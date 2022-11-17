Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Concerns have been raised that incidents of domestic abuse will increase during the football World Cup as fresh data shows a surge in inquiries about children enduring violence at home in the last tournament.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) issued the warning after research discovered contacts about domestic abuse to its helpline soared by a third more than the monthly average during the 2018 World Cup.

The NSPCC’s helpline received 1,060 child welfare calls about domestic abuse during the last tournament, while Childline, overseen by the NSPCC, saw a 17 per cent rise on the monthly average for counselling sessions for domestic abuse.

The NSPCC warned “hundreds of thousands of children could be at risk” as the Qatar World Cup kicks off on 20 November.

Alcohol, betting and tension during the tournament could “act as potential triggers” to incidents of abuse or violence at home, the charity said.

One 13-year-old girl, who contacted Childline during the 2018 World Cup, said: “My brother gets very aggressive when he drinks, he shouts at us for no reason and demands money from my mum.

“Today, after the England game, he came home drunk and hit my mum in the face, so I had to call the police. He’s been causing trouble for years and, to be honest, I’m done with him.”

The teenager said her brother made her and her mother “scared all the time”.

It comes after local councils issued a stark warning about domestic abuse that signposted victims to support services when the Euro 2020 kicked off last summer.

Leading domestic abuse charities said football itself did not trigger abuse but could compound an abusive partner’s pre-existing patterns of behaviour.

The research found the number of domestic abuse cases reported to the Lancashire police force during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups surged by 38 per cent on the days when England lost. While incidents increased by 26 per cent when the team either won or drew a match.

A parent of a child who contacted the NSPCC’s helpline during the previous World Cup said: “My daughter’s best friend told me her dad is hitting her and her mum. He drinks a lot at the pub and then gets abusive and violent when he’s back home.

“They feel they have no way out as they depend on him financially, and they fear he’d punish them if anyone finds out about his behaviour. I worry my daughter and I can be identified if I tell children’s services. I don’t know what to do.”

Jess, whose biological father subjected the family to years of domestic abuse, said: “I remember the ’98 World Cup – the final was on my birthday. I don’t think he was a big football fan, it was just another way he was able to control us.

“Of course, if his team lost, we’d all feel the effects. His mood would change, and my mum would be the one who he’d direct most of his anger towards. We were always on eggshells but when the football was on, the ending would feel inevitable.”

Sir Peter Wanless, the chief executive of NSPCC, warned that the World Cup “will bring nervousness, fear and even violence” to many children living with domestic abuse.

Sir Peter added: “Anyone who hears or sees something worrying regarding a child while watching the football can reach out to the NSPCC helpline for confidential advice.

“Domestic abuse can decimate a child’s confidence and sense of security and without support it can have a devastating impact at the time and long into the future.”

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/