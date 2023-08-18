Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior bishop from the Church of England has told churches “it’s fine” to move morning services so people can watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

The Right Reverend Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby and the Church of England’s lead bishop for sport, also said churchgoers should choose the service that is right for them, in order to watch the historic football match.

The Lionesses will face off against the Spanish women’s team at 11am UK time on Sunday, marking the first time since 1966 that an England team has reached a World Cup final.

Setting out the Church of England’s position, Reverend Lane said: “My congratulations to the Lionesses on their fantastic achievement and I know lots of people will want to watch the match live.

“That is fine from the Church of England’s point of view.

“Others will prefer to go to church and avoid knowing the score until they can watch the match on catch-up, and that is fine too.

“Church services happen at different times in different places, so people can choose one that is right for them.

“Whatever they decide to do, I’m sure the final will be a wonderful and memorable occasion, and, win or lose, the Lionesses should be immensely proud,” she added.

Local councils and police are being urged to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the final. (The FA via Getty Images)

This announcement comes as St Mary’s Church in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey announced it will livestream the game and have “bacon rolls and fizz” following its main morning eucharist.

Reverend David Green, from West Malling church in Kent, announced he would be moving his morning service half an hour earlier to accommodate the kick-off time.

Elsewhere, councils and police have been urged to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the final.

MPs have called on authorities to ignore pubs that serve outside of their usual Sunday hours, after warnings that licensing rules meant some venues unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.

Sir Michael Fabricant, the former vice-chair of the Conservative party, wrote to police and fire commissioners in his Litchfield constituency, saying: “I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion only.”

In Cornwall, one council and local police officers have already announced they will not take enforcement action against publicans opening early for the big match.

Additional reporting by agencies.