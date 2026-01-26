Measles ‘re-established’ in the UK, say global health chiefs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles, global health officials have announced.

Countries are awarded measles elimination status by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The global health body said measles transmission was re-established in the UK in 2024.

It comes after a plateau in vaccination coverage and a surge in cases, with 3,681 cases recorded in the UK in 2024.

From 2021 to 2023 the UK was considered to have “eliminated” the disease.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Infections can return quickly when childhood vaccine uptake falls.

“Measles elimination is only possible if all eligible children receive two MMRV doses before school.

“Older children and adults who missed vaccination must be caught up.

“The NHS is making vaccination easier, including offering the second MMRV dose earlier at a new 18-month appointment to boost uptake and support elimination goals.”

The latest figures for England from the UKHSA show that in 2024/25 some 91.9% of five-year-olds had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, unchanged from 2023/24 and the lowest level since 2010/11.

And just 83.7% of five-year-olds had received both MMR doses, down year-on-year from 83.9% and the lowest level since 2009/10.

The WHO recommends at least 95% of children should receive vaccine doses for each illness to achieve herd immunity.

In January health officials announced that UK children will now be offered the MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

A WHO spokesperson said the UK’s change of status “reflects a broader challenge” that the organisation is facing across Europe.

They added: “Outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases are threats to health security in Europe, alongside antimicrobial resistance and other emerging threats.

“Persistent immunity gaps led to a region-wide resurgence in measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases in 2024 and a decrease in the number of countries that have achieved or sustained measles elimination status.

“Through strengthened surveillance, improved outbreak response, and focused efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities, all countries can achieve and sustain elimination.”

Dr Ben Kasstan-Dabush, assistant professor of global health and development at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), said: “It is unsurprising the UK has lost its WHO measles elimination status, following nationwide outbreaks since 2024 and the preventable death of a child in 2025.

“Sustained measles transmission reflects a decade-long decline in routine vaccination coverage and the persistent failure in the UK to reach the 95% measles vaccine coverage threshold recommended by WHO.”

Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer in public health medicine at the University of Exeter Medical School, added: “Measles is an infection that can be prevented by vaccine, and it’s extremely concerning that in the UK we now have pockets of low or no vaccine uptake.

“We urgently need to remedy this situation.”