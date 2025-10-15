World’s largest ever bowls training session held to mark 2026 Commonwealth Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s largest ever indoor bowls lesson has taken place in Scotland, coached by a team of athletes who wish to shine a light on the sport ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Held at the West of Scotland Indoor Bowling Club, Rutherglen, world champion bowler Stewart Anderson and rising star Abbie Harris led the training session.

Those taking part quickly learned the sport is far tougher than the professionals make it look, but were able to learn the essentials after some top-tier coaching.

More than 100 people attended, setting the first ever record for the largest ever indoor bowls coaching session.

Scots comic actor Elaine C Smith gave the sport a try, at one point almost accidentally hitting a reporter’s camera with a lawn bowl.

The event comes as part of a countdown to next year’s Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow.

It will mark the fourth time when the games have been held in Scotland, having come to Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986, and in Glasgow in 2014.

Stars of other sports also attended and had a go at the training session, including judoka Sarah Adlington and professional basketball player Kieron Achara.

Abbie Harris, 16, took up the sport aged five and has since gone on to represent her country, something she says she never imagined would happen when she first began to play.

She said: “It’s a dream come true, to be honest, to play for my country and play all the big games and everything, so it’s really good.”

Adlington, 39, has won more than 70 medals in total, and has won the British Judo Championship seven times, most recently in 2023.

After playing bowls for the first time in her life, she said: “I’m normally trying to throw people as hard as I can, and today I’m trying to throw a ball gently.”

Commenting on the importance of the event, she said: “It’s so good for people to be able to try as many sports as possible.

“When I was younger, I played lots of different sports, and judo was the one for me. But I think if you don’t have these opportunities, you’ll never know.”

Mr Acharah, 42, is also on the organising committee for the Glasgow 2026 games.

He said: “I think what this showcases is that you don’t already need to be good at something, it’s just about going out there and trying new things.

“So, giving it that exposure, showing people these things exist, showcasing that tickets are going to be on sale, and showing them that this is a sport they can come out and watch that we have a lot of success from.”

International bowls champion Anderson added: “It’s important because, I think bowls (is seen) as being an old man’s sport, and it’s been the same for decades.

“We can see, the colour of bowls is changing, and we’ve got the youth coming in.

“For me, personally, I just wish more schools would get involved in lawn bowls.

“I think it’s the same old (stuff) with football and rugby and all that, so it would be nice to get bowls involved at schools somehow.”

Smith, who also starred in comedy series Rab C Nesbitt, said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant – showing just how fun, competitive and inclusive bowls can be.

“You’ve got people from all walks of life here, learning something new together, laughing and competing – it’s what Glasgow’s all about.

“Events like this remind us that the Commonwealth Games isn’t just about elite sport, they’re about bringing people and communities together, learning about activities and discovering new obsessions.”

Tickets to the Games start from £17, with medal sessions from £26 and concessions from £12.

To pre-register for Glasgow 2026 ticket access, visit www.glasgow2026.com before 11.59pm on Thursday October 16.