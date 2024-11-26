World’s oldest man, born the year the Titanic sank, dies in Merseyside care home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world’s oldest man has died at the age of 112.

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26 1912 and became the world’s oldest living man in April.

He died on Monday at his care home in Southport, Merseyside, “surrounded by music and love”, his family said in a statement.

The family said: “John always liked to say thank you. So, on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies care home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff.”

Mr Tinniswood, survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, lived to be the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history.

His family said: “John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist.”

They added: “John moved to the Hollies rest home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents.”

Earlier this year, he told Guinness World Records he felt “no different” to be turning 112.

He said: “I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it.

“I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I’ve lived that long I have no idea at all.

“I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster, I did a lot of walking. Whether that had something to do with it, I don’t know. But, to me, I’m no different [to anyone]. No different at all.”

open image in gallery John Alfred Tinniswood was 112 years old (Guinness World Records/PA)

Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he did not follow any particular diet.

“I eat what they give me and so does everybody else,” he said.

Mr Tinniswood, born in the year the Titanic sank, lived through both world wars and was the world’s oldest surviving male Second World War veteran. He worked in an administrative role for the Army Pay Corps.

In addition to accounts and auditing, his work involved logistical tasks such as locating stranded soldiers and organising food supplies.

He went on to work as an accountant for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Mr Tinniswood was born just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892 and has lived through all eight of his club’s FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

open image in gallery John Tinniswood ( Guinness World Records/PA Wire )

Mr Tinniswood met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool and the couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen died in 1986.

He became the oldest living man in April at the age of 111, following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days and died in 2013.

The world’s oldest living woman, and oldest living person, is Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.