Britain’s worst motorway services have been revealed.

Independent watchdog Transport Focus surveyed 31,000 visitors to 119 service stations across the country to come up with the list.

They were asked for their views on toilets, staff, value for money of food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit had on their mood.

The average satisfaction score given by all users of service stations was 93 per cent, including 61 per cent who said they were very satisfied. Just three per cent said they were very or fairly dissatisfied by their visit.

Value for money continues to be the key area for improvement, with only 63 per cent of visitors agreeing the food or drink available to eat in the services were good value for money.

By contrast, some 88% of visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

Meanwhile, 31% said they felt tired, stressed or frustrated when they arrived at a services, but just 7% had those feelings when they left.

Moto’s Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire came out on top of the list and was the only place to score 100 per cent.

But Hartshead Moor East was the least liked service station on the list.

The Welcome Break owned site on the M62 near Huddersfield received an overall satisfaction rating of 80 per cent, with only three out of four visitors being satisfied with the toilets.

Moto’s Rugby service located on the M6 was the most popular (PA)

The service station is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire, including the UK’s highest motorway section, where the M62 reaches 1,221ft near Greater Manchester.

Lancaster South, operated by Moto on the M6 finished second last.

Charnock Richard South (M6), Birchanger Green (M11), and Warwick South (M40), all operated by Welcome Break were ranked at 118th to 115th respectively. The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “As many people gear up for a half-term getaway, motorway services provide a great place to stop and take a break.

“Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break – it’s reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.

“Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don’t always feel they get value for money.

“Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”

Welcome Break was contacted for comment.