‘We’d forgot what hope was’: Wrexham buzzes as Hollywood owners reveal next step in football revolution
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought optimism to hard-hit town, residents say – now they just need to visit for a drink or two, writes Colin Drury
hursday afternoon and, in the Turf Hotel pub on the main road into Wrexham, conversation has just turned to the growing possibility that Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may, one day soon, pitch up here for a pint.
“The way they talk, I see it happening,” says the bar manager. “I’d be speechless. He [Reynolds] has been one of my favourite actors for years so, not going to lie, I’d be starstruck.”
Would the pair get a drink on the house? A look of horror. “Steady on, mate,” comes the deadpan reply. “I don’t like him that much.”
