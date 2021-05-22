T

hursday afternoon and, in the Turf Hotel pub on the main road into Wrexham, conversation has just turned to the growing possibility that Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may, one day soon, pitch up here for a pint.

“The way they talk, I see it happening,” says the bar manager. “I’d be speechless. He [Reynolds] has been one of my favourite actors for years so, not going to lie, I’d be starstruck.”

Would the pair get a drink on the house? A look of horror. “Steady on, mate,” comes the deadpan reply. “I don’t like him that much.”