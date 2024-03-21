XL bully to be put down after savaging rescue husky while ‘unmuzzled and unleashed’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An XL bully has been destroyed by police after it savaged a rescue dog too scared to fight back.

Alan, a seven year-old rescue husky from Florida, was set upon the moment he stepped out of his home in Liverpool city centre with a dog walker on Thursday.

The attacking XL bully came hurtling around the corner, without a lead or a muzzle, and locked down on the husky’s back, according to Alan’s heartbroken owner Simon Warner.

The vet said he was lucky the bite was on his back (@simonjwarner)

The “scared” husky was left with deep bite marks on his back in the communal area of the block in Leeds Street.

Merseyside Police said the offending dog was seized and officers confirmed it to be an XL bully.

A spokesman added: “With the agreement of its owner, the dog was humanely destroyed.”

Mr Warner, who had been on a trip in Australia at the time, told The Independent flew back to comfort his beloved dog that he rescued as a seven-month-old puppy.

He had been concerned the XL bully was left to roam free in the days after the attack. Police later apologised for not seizing the dog until four days after their first call out.

Mr Warner (@SimonJWarner)

Mr Warner, who spent £1,000 on vet bills for Alan, said: “The bully came round the corner. Unmuzzled and unleashed it attacked him. He was with a dogwalker at the time.

“Alan put up no resistance because he has no aggression in him. Alan is a real sweetie. He loves going to pub and making friends and has never been aggressive to anyone.

“If it had been a child or a smaller dog then it would be dead. The vet said where the bite was saved him.

“He is crying when left alone and very scared when going out now. Alan is normally so confident and friendly.”

The incident comes after a rampaging XL bully was shot dead by police on a high street in Battersea, south London on Monday night.

Neighbours said the dog bit down on one man’s arms and then rounded on others who tried to come to his aid.

It comes after a dog attack in Battersea, south London (Handout/PA Wire)

The dog eventually released one of the victims and sprinted 300m down the high street before being surrounded and shot dead by armed police outside a cafe.

The four men attacked by the animal were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of being the owner in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Referring to the incident in Liverpool, dog section inspector Katie Wilkinson said: “Specialist officers from our Matrix dog section are continuing to investigate the incident to establish the full circumstances and to identify any offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“We would like to remind the public that all Section 1 prohibited breed dogs must have received an exemption and remain on a lead and wearing a muzzle when in a public place. Merseyside Police will take action against dog owners who do not comply with the legislation.

“Our standard protocol in such cases is to for an officer to attend the incident and make an initial assessment of the dog and consider seizing it at the earliest opportunity if it is suspected of being a prohibited breed. This is to ensure the safety of the owner and wider public.

“Regrettably, in this case the dog was removed for assessment four days after the initial visit of officers. As a result of this, we will undertake communications to remind all officers attending dog bite incidents of their obligation to carry out the correct procedures.

“There were no reports of any further incident involving the dog during that period, and an investigation into the original incident continues.”