Inquest opens into death of nine-month-old baby killed in XL bully attack

An inquest has opened into the death of a nine-month-old baby killed in an XL bully attack.

Jonte William Bluck was bitten by the family pet while staying at his father’s home in Crossway, Rogiet, on November 2.

The inquest into his death was opened at Gwent Coroner’s Court on Monday but adjourned until August next year while police inquiries continue.

Area coroner Rose Farmer said: “Jonte William Bluck sadly passed away on the 2nd of November 2025 at his home address.

“The brief circumstances are that on the 2nd of November he was staying at the home of his father when he was bitten by the family dog.

“He was conveyed to the Grange University Hospital but died prior to arrival.

“An inquest has been opened as there is reason to suspect that he died as a result of a dog bite.”

A provisional cause of death was given as a compressive head injury, consistent with a dog bite.

The inquest was adjourned until August 4 2026.

Following his death, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s from Rogiet were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Both people were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

They were later released on police bail as inquiries continue.

The dog involved in the incident was a six-year-old XL bully, which was registered with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and a certificate of exemption was issued in 2024.

It was put down following the incident.