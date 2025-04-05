XL bully on the loose as three arrested over multiple firearms incidents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An XL bully is on the loose after being involved in a firearms incident that led to three people being arrested.

South Yorkshire Police said it was alerted to gunfire and shots being fired outside an address at Daniel Hill Street, in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield, shortly after 10pm on Thursday, before a vehicle fled the scene.

Armed officers attended the scene and found an aggressive XL bully when entering the property.

Shot were fired towards the dog, whose condition is unknown, and it fled the scene.

Armed officers were then called to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a silver VW Golf at Liberty Drive, in the Stannington area of the city, shortly after 3.10am on Friday, the force said.

Police understand shots were fired at a man, and that the crash also damaged a number of other parked vehicles.

Evidence of a firearms discharge was found by the officers at both incidents, which are being treated as linked.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, South Yorkshire Police said.

The rider of the motorbike, a 36-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All three currently remain in custody.

Chief superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact.

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog.

“I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.”

On the firearms incidents, Mr Henderson said: “We have dedicated resources from across the force working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents but we need your help too.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forwards.”

Anyone who has seen the dog or has information relating to the incidents has been asked to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 948 of 3 April 2025.