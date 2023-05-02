Eight men on the run after fleeing immigration detention centre after riot

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight men are on the run after escaping from an immigration detention centre after a riot.

A disturbance broke out at Yarl’s Wood, in Bedfordshire, on Friday evening shortly before 10pm, and 13 people escaped through the perimeter fencing.

Five people have been found but the remaining eight others – seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s – are still being searched for by police.

Bedfordshire Police said the escapees do not pose a safety risk to the public and that staff at the immigration centre had regained control of the building.

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: “During the incident, 13 people made off from the premises through the outer fencing.

“Five of these have been detained by police but eight others, seven Albanian men in their 20s and one in his 30s, are still being looked for.

“We are continuing to investigate their whereabouts to ensure the safety of the detainees as well as the wider public and wish to reassure people that none of those who have escaped pose any risk to the wider community.”

The Home Office said there was a “disturbance” at the unit and that some residents used gym equipment to damage the property and grounds.

A spokesperson added that there were no injuries to staff or residents and Bedfordshire Police was leading the response to find those who remiain missing.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There was disturbance at Yarl’s Wood Immigration Centre on Friday night, which has now been defused.

“There were no injuries to staff or residents. We are in touch with Bedfordshire Police who are leading the operational response.

“There are robust security measures in all immigration removal centres and an incident such as this is extremely rare.

“We treat all security issues extremely seriously and are working closely with the police and our contractors to urgently review measures.”

The immigration centre has been run by private firm Serco since 2007 and houses people with disputed immigration status.

A spokesman for the firm said in a statement: “Following a disturbance on Friday night a small number of detainees absconded from Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre.

“No one was hurt and our team at Yarl’s Wood reacted swiftly and decisively and the Centre is now calm and fully under control. The incident is now a police matter.”