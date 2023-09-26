South Korean leader set to meet King Charles during UK state visit

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korea’s president will be making a state visit to the UK in November after accepting an invitation from King Charles III.

The invite to the country’s top leader, Yoon Suk-yeol, 62, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, 51, has come after a decade after the last such visit by a South Korean president. Then president Park Geun-hye had gone on a state visit to the UK from 5-7 November 2013.

The King and Queen Camilla will host the South Korean president and his wife at Buckingham Palace.

The specific dates of the trip have not yet been announced. Media reports said a meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak could be on the cards as well.

Royal correspondents reported there would likely be a gun salute, an inspection of the guard and a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace followed by a state banquet.

Mr Yoon won the internet during his state visit to the US in April after singing a verse of Don McLean’s American Pie at the White House at the request of Joe Biden.

Media reports suggested such a performance at the Buckingham Palace would be unlikely. The Telegraph reported it is possible a string orchestra will be playing in the backdrop.

Mr Yoon’s trip will be the second official state visit to the UK during the King’s reign, following South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit in November last year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have just returned from a state visit to France.

Even though the exact details of Mr Yoon’s upcoming visit are not yet public, there could approximately be 150 guests at the formal event that will be held in the Palace ballroom, said reports.

Prior to the commencement of the dinner service, the King delivers a speech and raises a toast in honour of the visiting head of state. In turn, the visiting head of state responds with a speech and proposes a toast to the monarch.

Previously, the King and Mr Yoon met on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September last year.

Mr Yoon was criticised by politicians from his country for not visiting the late Queen’s coffin lying in state. He later blamed it on heavy traffic.

The King visited South Korea in November 1992. In 2004, King Charles – when he was the Prince of Wales – was a key guest at a state banquet hosted by his mother for the then-South Korean leader Roh Moo-hyun in London.

Additional reporting by agencies