Flog It! star’s collection of silver fetches £124,614 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Silver items from the private collection of late Flog It! star Michael Baggott have sold at auction for £124,614.

Baggott, who died aged 51 in January, was a recognised authority on antique silver, specialising in early spoons, boxes and provincial and continental silver.

His collection is being auctioned across three sales. The first comprised a wide selection of York silver, as well as silver from Liverpool, Chester, Dundee, Newcastle, Bristol, Exeter and Aberdeen.

Among the highlights was a George III York silver tontine chamberstick and snuffer by Hampston and Prince, York silversmiths of the late 18th and early 19th century.

It sold for £8,190, including buyer’s premium, against an estimate of £1,000-£1,5000.

A Victorian provincial ceremonial spade with the maker’s mark of John Bell sold for £4,032 against an estimate of £1,000-£1,5000.

The spade is engraved with an armorial and inscribed: This spade was presented to the Lady Mayoress of York, Mrs W. Fox Clarke, on the occasion of her planting a tree in St. George’s Field in commemorating the marriage of H.R.H the Prince of Wales with Princess Alexandra of Denmark, March 10th 1863.

Baggott was known for his knowledge of silver spoons, two of which were sold together for £819.

Another highlight was a George IV silver-gilt sideboard dish by Birmingham silversmith Edward Thomason, which sold for £5,040.

Rupert Slingsby, silver specialist at Woolley and Wallis auctioneers, said: “We have been so thrilled with the interest in Michael’s sale from worldwide collectors and every lot in the sale was sold.

“This is only part one of his collection with two more sales to follow and this selection achieved £124,614 against an expected figure of £60,000.

“The public view was very well-attended and everyone was extremely impressed with the variety and quality of his collection.”

Baggott’s interest in antiques began in his early years, and he progressed to work in Christie’s auction house and was head of silver at Sotheby’s Billingshurst for a number of years, before becoming a private consultant.

Baggott was also a published author, having written An Illustrated Guide To York Hallmarks 1776-1858 and As Found: A Lifetime In Antiques.

He joined BBC daytime show Flog It! in the 2000s, and valued various silver objects.