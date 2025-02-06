School named after Duke of York to rebrand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school named after the Duke of York is set to be rebranded to something less “controversial”.

Prince Andrew School – the only secondary school on the remote British overseas territory of St Helena – is asking its students to suggest something more “neutral”.

The decision stems from “recent public controversy” and “negative media coverage”, a statement from the government of St Helena said.

Buckingham Palace was informed of the move, it is understood.

The tiny island sits in the South Atlantic Ocean some 1,165 miles west of mainland Africa, and has a population of around 4,000.

The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations Government of St Helena

It is known for being the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s second period of exile after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

Head teacher Phil Toal said: “While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future.

“Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”

Andrew’s namesake, which opened in 1989, is surrounded by woodland and boasts majestic views across James Bay, according to its website.

The new name is expected to be chosen by the end of February, and will be launched at the start of the next academic year in September.

“The school believes this change is a crucial step in ensuring its name embodies the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community,” the statement said.

“The decision to rename the school stems from several factors, including recent public controversy and negative media coverage.

Furore erupted in 2019 over Andrew’s friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He stepped away from his public role and later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke, 64, hit the headlines once again last year after a High Court hearing revealed alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a “close” confidant.