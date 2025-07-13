Yorkshire cowgirl says it will be ‘nerve-racking but fun’ to compete in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage cowgirl from Yorkshire has said travelling to the US to compete against the world’s best riders will be “nerve-racking but fun”.

Bradford teenager Eloisa Atkinson is making preparations to compete in the National Barrel Horse Association Team Teen and Youth World Championships in Georgia.

Representing Lincolnshire’s 4 Strides Equestrian centre alongside teammates, the 15-year-old will be riding in the barrel race which she described as a “speed event” where horse and rider have to navigate a cloverleaf pattern between several barrels in the fastest time possible.

On her journey into the sport, she said: “I’ve been doing it four years now, and I started on my little 11.2 pony, Lily, and then obviously I grew out of her.”The last kind of two years, it’s been a bit up and down on different horses, and then we got Peaches last year, who I was on, and it’s just kind of getting from there and we’re really doing well.

“It’s a really big event with over 2,000 riders, so it’s really big and it’s kind of nerve-racking, but it’ll be fun.”

She added: “My mum had horses and then, when I was young, she just sat me on one and then it just kind of went from there.

“I’ve just always done it and always loved it.”

The upcoming race is not the first time the teenager has competed abroad, having previously participated in events in Malta, South Africa and the US.

The sport is “a lot bigger” in the US than the UK meaning the event will be “a lot faster” with a “higher standard,” she added.

“You’ve definitely got to step your game up a bit.”

Riders that qualify for the final will receive a buckle, with prizes such as saddles for those who finish in first place, the teenager said.

For those who compete in the world rankings, prizes can be millions of dollars, she added.

Asked whether she saw herself going that far in the sport, Eloisa said: “Yeah, I’d like to, but then, it’s not always possible.

“I’ll just keep it as a hobby kind of thing and just enjoy it how it is.”

Peaches will not be travelling to the US with Eloisa, and instead she will be hiring a horse for the event on which she will only be able to practise for around an hour before competing.

“I’ve only had Peaches a year, it’s just a year from the other day, and when we first got her, she was really fat, sat in a stable for nine years, hadn’t done anything, and then we brought round, lost all the weight, got fit, built some muscle up,” she said.

Asked what makes a good barrel-racing pony, she said: “They’ve got to be fast, agile.

“They’ve got to listen as well, like you don’t want them just running off, because if you get too close, you want them to listen to tell them to move out.”

Sally Heron, of 4 Strides Equestrian, said: “This is the youth and teen world championships (for) riders of 18 years and under.

“There will be two-and-a-half thousand youngsters barrel racing for a week, so it’s going to be chaotic.

“It’s going to be busy and but very exciting.”

She added: “The UK is such a small island and in barrel racing, the UK really holds its own.

“We’ve come home with belt buckles, prize money.

“It’s really, really put us on the map.”