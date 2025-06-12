Drought declared in Yorkshire after extremely dry spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yorkshire has officially entered a state of drought due to critically low river flows and groundwater levels, exacerbated by one of the driest springs ever recorded, the Environment Agency (EA) has announced.

Made on Thursday, the announcement escalates the region's status from ‘prolonged dry weather’ to ‘drought.’

This follows a similar declaration for the north west of England in late May, encompassing areas such as Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria, and Lancashire.

The UK experienced its hottest spring on record, coupled with the driest conditions in decades, placing immense strain on crops and natural habitats. Millions of households have been warned to prepare for potential water restrictions this summer.

Claire Barrow, Yorkshire environment, planning and engagement manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Our climate is changing, and we had 22 days of almost no recorded rainfall in May."

“While we have had some rain at the start of June, it has not been enough to reverse the impacts of the prolonged dry weather.

“We are working with Yorkshire Water to make sure they enact their drought plans.

“We also encourage people to be aware of the environmental impacts of droughts as we enter the summer period and note the small steps we can all take to save water.”

open image in gallery Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

Water Minister Emma Hardy said: “I am receiving regular updates from the Environment Agency.

“I’m doing everything in my power to hold Yorkshire Water to account to ensure we have the regular supply of water that is needed across the region.”

Met Office statistics show that West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, East Yorkshire and South Yorkshire saw just 40%, 43%, 40% and 41% of the average rainfall for March, April and May.

Yorkshire Water warned that water restrictions are possible this summer unless the county sees “significant rainfall” in the coming months.

Dave Kaye, director of water at the utility, said: “We’ve seen water demand decrease in recent weeks thanks to the welcome rainfall and the efforts of our customers to save water.

“We had one of the driest springs on record, which has impacted our reservoir levels, meaning they are much lower than normal for this time of year.

“Without significant rainfall in the coming months, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.”

Mr Kaye said that the declaration of drought does not immediately change the situation for customers but added that the firm will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency to manage resources carefully and move water around the region to areas that need it most.

“We have 100 additional colleagues tackling leakage in the field and we’d like to thank customers for continuing to report leaks to us so we can repair them as soon as possible,” he said.

Scientists have warned that drought conditions will become more intense in the UK with climate change, putting strain on water resources.

open image in gallery The Environmental Agency has met to consider whether water companies need to introduce measures such as a hosepipe ban in some regions (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Dr Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said: “The drought announcement in Yorkshire comes only a few weeks after parts of north-west England declared a drought.

“An unseasonably dry spring, the driest in nearly 90 years means many reservoir levels are only 60-65% full, well below the 80-85% average for this time of year.

“The lack of rainfall is placing significant strain on public water supply, affecting agricultural crop production, and harming wildlife and the environment.”

Dr Neumann added that drought status in two large areas of England “raises important questions about the security of our water in the long term”.

“It is no longer abundant and plentiful. We urgently need to adjust to a future of climate change and water stress.”

While the north west of England and Yorkshire are now in drought, three other areas – the North East, Yorkshire, East and West Midlands – are also experiencing prolonged dry weather.

Last week, officials said reservoir levels across England fell to new lows as the Environment Agency held its latest national drought group meeting of key players.

The group, which met last Thursday morning, heard that without further substantial rain some water companies may need to implement drought measures this summer to conserve supplies, such as hose pipe bans.